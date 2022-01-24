Old Photo From Bihar Passed Off As Uttar Pradesh Under Yogi Adityanath

A heart-wrenching image from Bihar showing an old man carry his wife's body on a motorcycle with his son, is viral with a false claim that it shows Uttar Pradesh under Yogi Adityanath's rule.



BOOM found that the photo is not from Uttar Pradesh and is being shared out of context.

The photo has been revived ahead of the closely-watched assembly elections in UP next month.



The Hindi caption with the photo translates to, "A father and his son carrying a dead body on a motorcycle as they didn't get an ambulance in Yogi Adityanath's Uttar Pradesh".

Fact Check

BOOM found that the photo is from Bihar's Purnia district where a man carried his wife's dead body on a motorcycle to reach his home for her last rites after he was denied a mortuary van at a government hospital in 2017. The man seen riding the motorcycle in the photo is the man's son.



We did a reverse image search and found the same picture in an Indian Express article published on June 5, 2017.

The caption with the image reads as, "Shankar Sah and his 32-year-old son were forced to carry Susheela's body on a motorcycle to transport it to their village home. (Source: ANI)".

Taking a cue from this, we did a related keyword search on ANI News Official's YouTube channel and found the video about the incident published on June 4, 2017. The description section of the video reads as, "In a shocking incident, a man carried his wife's dead body on a motorcycle because the government hospital denied mortuary van in Bihar's Purnia district on Sunday. 60-year-old Shankar Sah, hails from Ranibari village of Purnia district, whose wife-50-year-old Susheela Devi died of illness at the Purnia Sadar Hospital. Shah said that after the death of his wife he was told to take away the body and when he requested the medical staff for a vehicle to carry the body they told him to arrange for it on his own."

It further stated, "Despite all the efforts, Sah could not get any help from the hospital authorities and was bound to carry her wife on a motorbike for the last rites. The deceased was suffering from a heart disease as well as Tuberculosis. Sah and his son are wage labourers and work in Punjab."



BOOM had debunked a false claim which went viral with the same image earlier in 2021 claiming the picture shows the impact of second wave of COVID-19 in Gujarat.

