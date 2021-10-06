Video Of Pro-Khalistan Group Tearing Indian Flag In US Viral As Farmers' Protest

A video of Khalistani protesters in New York, United States tearing off the Indian flag as a mark of protest against Prime Minister Narendra Modi's United States visit is being shared with the false claim that the incident is from the ongoing Kisan Andolan and they are farmers in India.

The video is being shared after a recent incident where a vehicle ran over protesting farmers in the Lakhimpur Kheri district of Uttar Pradesh on October 3, 2021. Eight people, including four farmers, were killed in the incident, with farmers alleging that the car belonged to Ashish Misra, son of Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Misra Teni.

In the 1.04 minutes video, we can see a group of Khalistan supporters tearing the Indian flag.

The video is being shared with caption, "Khalistan Jindabd" ye nara hai Kisan Andolan ka. This is the reality of Kisan Andolan in India. Yogi should deal such culprit including their supporters like Rahul khan Priyanka Vdara and Akhilesh etc."





The same video was also shared on Twitter with the caption, "Burning Chhatisgarh"





BOOM received the same viral video on our helpline number (7700906111) from several readers who asked about the authenticity of the footage.

FACT-CHECK

BOOM found that the viral video is from protests by Khalistan supporters outside the United Nations building in New York, United States, during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's UN address in September 2021.

On running a relevant keyword search, we found the video uploaded by some handles stating that is from outside the United Nations building during protests by pro-Khalistani groups. We also found photos from the protest where the same men in the viral video can be seen and also a YouTube livestream where we can see them in the background.

NRI Herald had tweeted the video with the caption, "NRI Herald Australia reports: Khalistani Sikh extremists spotted at New York during PM modi's visit tearing off Indian National flag while shouting extremist slogans."

NRI Herald Australia reports: Khalistani Sikh extremists spotted at New York during PM modi's visit tearing off Indian National flag while shouting extremist slogans. pic.twitter.com/7qVVoYgVKw — NRI Herald (@nriherald) October 3, 2021

We also found the same two men in photos from the protest outside the UN on AP Images dated September 25, 2021. The caption of the photo reads, "Demonstrators rally in favor of Indian farmers outside the United Nations headquarters during the 76th Session of the U.N. General Assembly, Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)"





A livestream uploaded on YouTube of the protests on September 25, 2021, shows the same protesters as in the viral video.

The caption of the livestream reads, "LIVE Protest In Front of United Nations Head Quarters In New York".





