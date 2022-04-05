Putin Did Not Say Pakistan Is A Cemetery For Pakistanis; Fake Quote Revived
BOOM found that the quote attributed to Russian President Vladimir Putin is fake and has been viral since at least 2018.
A quote claiming that Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Pakistan is a cemetery for Pakistanis, is fake. BOOM found that the same fake quote has been going around since at least 2018 with different variations.
Russia's invasion of Ukraine on February 24, 2022, has triggered a barrage of misinformation surrounding the war and its effects on the rest of the world. Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan incidentally was on a trip to Russia and was photographed meeting Putin on the day the invasion took place.
The fake quote reads, "Russian President Vladimir Putin Says: Pakistan Is A Cemetery For Pakistani's: "When a Pakistani becomes rich, his bank accounts are in Switzerland. He travels to London/America for Medical treatment. He invests in UK/Dubai. He buys from Dubai. He consumes Chinese. He prays in Rome or Mecca. his children study in Europe. He travels to Canada, USA, Europe for tourism. If he die, he will be buried in his native country of Pakistan. Pakistan is just a cemetery for Pakistani's. How could a cemetery be developed?""
Viral on Facebook
A search with the text on Facebook shows the same fake quote being shared multiple times.
FACT-CHECK
The viral quote is fake. We did not find any credible media outlet including Russian state controlled media reported such a statement made by Russian President Vladimir Putin.
If Putin had made any such statement about Pakistan it would have been reported globally.
On searching with the same text we found posts from 2018 without any source being cited.
We also found other versions of the same quote where 'Pakistan' has been replaced by 'Africa'. Like in this screenshot below of a fake Al Jazeera West Africa Facebook page.
Africa is a Cemetery for Africans— news for you 🗨️ (@newsforyouSA) November 26, 2018
Russia's Vladimir Putin reminds Africa to develop itself..
(Sent via media correspondent Panda) pic.twitter.com/1J404tthUc
The official Facebook page of the Ministry of Information – Ghana on December 13, 2018, had refuted the fake page and claim.
Claim : Quote attributed to Russian President Vladimir Putin saying Pakistan is a cemetery for Pakistanis
Claimed By : Facebook Posts
Fact Check : False
