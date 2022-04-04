Old Video Of Brawl In Sindh Assembly Peddled As National Assembly Of Pakistan

An old video of a brawl between members of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) in the Sindh state assembly in is being falsely shared as Members of National Assembly (MNAs) getting into a fist fight in parliament before the no-confidence vote against Imran Khan's government.

Pakistan President Dr Arif Alvi on April 3, 2022, dissolved the National Assembly on Prime Minister Imran Khan's advice under Article 58 of the Pakistani Constitution, effectively dismissing the no-confidence vote against the PM that was scheduled to be held. The controversial move has been called into question by several Pakistani political commentators with the opposition including the Bilawal Bhutto led PPP and Nawaz Sharif's PML (N) opposing the decision stating they would move Pakistan's Supreme Court challenging the decision.



The video was tweeted with the following caption. "Fresh visuals from #Pakistan National Assembly ahead of #NoConfidenceMotion. MPs are kicking and punching each other. This is what #ImranKhan gave to Pakistan. #PTIGovernment Section 144."







BOOM found that the video is from March 2021 when a physical brawl broke out between members of the PTI and Pakistan Peoples Party in the Sindh state assembly.

Taking a hint from 'Kanak News' logo appearing in the video, we searched with the relevant keyword search and found that the original video was uploaded on March 4, 2021 on its YouTube channel, which is an Odhisa based channel.

The same sequence of events can be seen in the original video.

We also found local Pakistani media organisations reporting on the video in March 2021.

A day after the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf alleged that three of its MPAs from Sindh had gone 'missing', the provincial assembly witnessed an ugly physical brawl between members of the PTI and Pakistan Peoples Party on March 2, 2021, as soon as the missing members entered the house and the former tried to get hold of them ahead of the Senate election reported Dawn.

The same was also reported by Pakistan based ARY News, with the same visuals seen in this news report.



