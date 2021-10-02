Photo Of Arvind Kejriwal Overshadowing Mahatma Gandhi In Ad Is Fake

An image claiming Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal made his picture bigger and added Mahatma Gandhi's picture in a corner thumbnail, in a newspaper ad marking October 2 is fake and edited.

BOOM found that in the original newspaper ad carried by Dainik Jagran, Mahatma Gandhi's photo is actually larger and more prominent than Kejriwal's.

The viral photo is being shared on the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi on October 2, 2021.

The photoshopped image is being shared with the caption, "Kejriwal jayanti ki shubhkamnaein - MK Gandhi"





Click here to view





Also Read: Edited Video Claims Kanhaiya Kumar Converted To Islam

FACT-CHECK

BOOM found that the viral image is edited and in the original newspaper ad in Dainik Jagran, we can see that Mahatma Gandhi's photo is larger than Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's cutout.

In the Twitter replies, we found several people replying to the tweet carrying the fake image with the original ad in the paper.

We then cross checked the ad, by looking up the original in Hindi newspaper Dainik Jagran's epaper edition for Delhi on October 2, 2021. In the e-paper it is clear that Kejriwal's photo was not larger than Gandhi's as being claimed.





Click here to view on page 5

Comparision





Additionally, Aam Aadmi Party's Delhi official Twitter account also tweeted that the photo is morphed and attached an original ad photo in the newspaper.

FAKE NEWS🚨



This is a morphed photo of the Hon'ble CM of Delhi which is being circulated with a malicious intent. The real photo is attached below. pic.twitter.com/vd1XfrZ5AC — Aam Aadmi Party Delhi (@AAPDelhi) October 2, 2021



