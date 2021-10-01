Edited Video Claims Kanhaiya Kumar Converted To Islam

Claim

A viral edited video claiming Congress leader Kanhaiya Kumar has converted to Islam has been revived. The video is being shared with the caption when translated reads, "Sly Kanhaiya Kumar exposed. This mullah is throwing dust in everyone's eyes by keeping a Hindu name, this is a traitor, he is the biggest traitor of the country. He told his reality in a closed door meeting of Muslims, the reality is clear from his statement that he is a Muslim." (Original text - धूर्त कन्हैया कुमार का चोल बेनकाब ये मुल्ला है हिन्दू नाम रख कर सब की आँखों में धूल झोंक रहा हैयह देशद्रोही है यह देश का सबसे बड़ा गद्दार है मुसलमानों की एक बंद दरवाजा मीटिंग में अपनी असलियत बताई असलियत इनके ही कथन से स्पष्ट होता है कि ये मुसलमान है )

Fact

BOOM found that the video is a compilation of three separate clips from an August 2018 speech by Kanhaiya Kumar. An analysis of the video shows jump cuts at two places. The clips have been culled from a speech made by Kumar in August 2018 at Naded, Maharashtra where he spoke about Islamophobia and the importance of education for the Muslim community in India. BOOM found that Kumar was not talking about Islam as his faith, but loosely quoting Maulana Abul Kalam Azad's 1947 speech about his view of Islam. The doctored clip was also tweeted by Vivek Agnihotri in 2018, and revived again last year.