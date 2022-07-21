Trending Stories

Amul Ad Targeting Modi Govt On GST? No, It's Utterly Butterly Fake

BOOM found that the text of the original Amul ad was on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 2014 general election victory.

By - Anmol Alphonso
  |  21 July 2022 11:28 AM GMT
Amul Ad Targeting Modi Govt On GST? No, Its Utterly Butterly Fake

A photo of an Amul ad sporting the iconic Amul girl along with text taking a dig at the Narendra Modi government for Goods and Service Tax (GST) hike on some daily essential items, is edited and fake.

BOOM reached out to Rahul Da Cunha, one of the creative directors of the Amul advertisements since 1994, who confirmed that the viral ad is edited from a 2014 Amul cartoon.

The GST Council in its 47th meeting had decided to for a rate hike from July 18, 2022 on several daily essential items including pre-packed, pre-labelled curd, lassi and butter milk, which will now attract GST at the rate of 5 per cent, as opposed from their previous exempt status

The Amul girl is the official mascot of the dairy company which takes a 'delicious' take on political and current events through its cartoons.

The viral photo has illustrations of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, in Amul's trademark style taking a selfie with the Amul girl.

The text on the ad reads, "Ab Ki Baar GST Ka Maar". (In English: Next time GST's battering)

The viral ad was tweeted by Krishan, Social Media Convenor, Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), with the caption, "Galat Sarkar Tax 5% Hike on Milk"


The same ad is viral on Twitter and was also tweeted by Gandra Venkataramana Reddy, Telangana Rashtra Samithi member of the Telangana Legislative Assembly for the Bhupalpalle constituency.


Also Read: Image Claiming The RBI Is Promising ₹4.59 Crores In Pounds Is A Scam

FACT-CHECK

BOOM found that the viral Amul ad is edited from a 2014 Amul cartoon released after the BJP's general election victory under Prime Minister Narendra Modi in May 2014.

We ran a selected keyword search and found the same cartoon mentioned in news articles with the original text congratulating BJP for winning the 2014 election and coming to power.

Taking the hint that the original cartoon was released by Amul in May 2014, we then ran a Twitter advance search which led us to a tweet by Amul with the text "Ab Ki Baar, Bhajap Sweekar".

In this original cartoon, the caption is about BJP's 2014 election victory and not on GST. A comparison shows that the text, "Ab Ki Baar GST Ka Maar" has been edited into the ad to share it with the false claim.


BOOM also reached out to Rahul Da Cunha, one of the creative directors of the Amul advertisements since 1994, who confirmed that the viral ad is fake.

"It has been fully photoshopped," Da Cunha told BOOM and also sent us the original 2014 ad and other two Amul ads that the company has released around GST. None of these Amul ads were hitting out at GST.

BOOM has previously debunked misinformation around Amul ads which were shared with false claims.

Also Read: Amul Ad Targeting Gandhis? No, It's Utterly Butterly Fake

Also Read: Kangana-Urmila Row: Old Amul Ad Falsely Linked To Recent Controversy


Claim :   Photo Shows Amul Cartoon Ad Taking A Jibe At Narendra Modi government on GST hike on milk
Claimed By :  Krishank TRS
Fact Check :  False
Fake News FactCheck Narendra Modi Rajnath Singh Amul Ad GST 
