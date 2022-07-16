Image Claiming The RBI Is Promising ₹4.59 Crores In Pounds Is A Scam

An imaged, purportedly being from the Reserve Bank of India [RBI], promising ₹4.59 crores or half a million (500,000) British pounds is fake and is a scam.

While the government has denied the veracity of the image, it also shows telltale signs that of the image having problems with its authenticity.

The image conveys a letter, from a non-existent Foreign Exchange Transfer Department within the RBI, promising half a million British pounds equivalent to ₹4.59 crores on behalf of the British government to the intended beneficiary upon receipt of details like identity, photos and demographic details like age, sex and details like bank account details.

BOOM found no evidence that such an arrangement has taken place between the RBI and the British government.

Another red flag that this is fake is the email address (rbi_transfer.india@rbigovt.co.in), which does not exist. RBI officials use the @rbi.org.in for official purposes.

The factchecking department of the Press Information Bureau has also rubbished this claim.





A #Fake notification issued in the name of the Reserve Bank of India claims to offer ₹4 crores 59 lakhs to the beneficiary#PIBFactCheck



▶️@RBI does not offer any such payments/Funds



▶️RBI never calls or sends emails asking for personal information pic.twitter.com/gahy8rinwM — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) July 13, 2022





This is not the first time that fake news around the RBI has gone viral. BOOM has previously debunked the same.

