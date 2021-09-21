No, This Photo Does Not Show CIA, Mossad, MI6, RAW, KGB Meet In Delhi

A photo from a recent delegation-level meeting of National Security Advisors (NSA) between India and Russia is being shared with the false claim that it shows five intelligence agencies of the world meet for a high level intelligence meeting in Delhi.

The posts claim that the photo shows a meeting attended by India's intelligence agency Research and Analysis Wing (RAW), Israel's HaMossad leModiʿin uleTafkidim Meyuḥadim (MOSSAD), America's Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), United Kingdom's Secret Intelligence Service (MI6), and mistakenly says Russia's KGB, which is now known as FSB.

However, BOOM found that the viral photo is from a delegation-level meeting of National Security Advisors between India and Russia on September 8, 2021.

The photo is being shared with the caption, "Now in Delhi !! India RAW, Israel MOSSAD, America CIA, Russia KGB, England MI6. First time ever that the top five intelligence agency of the world are sitting together for a high level meeting in Delhi. This is the power of new India.."







FACT-CHECK

BOOM ran the image on the reverse image, which results showed that the viral image is from a delegation level meeting of National Security Advisors between India and Russia in Delhi on 8 September 2021.

The original picture is taken during the delegation level meeting and was reported by several media outlets. We found a tweet from news agency ANI dated 8 September 2021, in which two photographs of the meeting have been shared.

The same viral photo can also be seen in this. The tweet states that delegation level talks of National Security Advisors (NSA) were going on between India and Russia.

Delhi: A delegation-level talk of National Security Advisors (NSA) between India & Russia underway pic.twitter.com/9EKUQPfnT5 — ANI (@ANI) September 8, 2021

ANI had also tweeted a 1.11 minutes video from the meeting.

#WATCH | A delegation-level meeting of National Security Advisors between India & Russia underway in Delhi pic.twitter.com/YwjYH9Q1VF — ANI (@ANI) September 8, 2021

DD India had also reported on the meeting stating that the National Security Advisor of India Ajit Doval and Secretary of the Security Council of the Russian Federation General Nikolay Patrushev had started consultations on security issues in New Delhi on September 8, 2021.

A delegation-level talk of National Security Advisors (NSA) between India & Russia underway in New Delhi. pic.twitter.com/X7bk4khawf — DD India (@DDIndialive) September 8, 2021

In this meeting, India's NSA Ajit Doval and his Russian counterpart Nilaya Petrushev and representatives of major ministries of both the countries had attended reported India Today.

The report further stated that the meeting discussed the current situation in Afghanistan, dealing with terrorist threats facing India and Central Asia, and emphasis on bilateral cooperation between the two countries in the field of security.





