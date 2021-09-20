Charanjit Singh Channi Takes Oath as Punjab's 16th CM
Channi on Monday took oath as Punjab's chief minister. This development followed Amarinder Singh's resignation from the post amid bitter in-fighting within the Congress's Punjab unit.
Senior Congress leaders attended the oath ceremony
Rahul Gandhi, Harish Rawat and Navjot Singh Sidhu were some of the top Congress leaders present at the oath ceremony.
Image credit: Twitter @ANI
Channi's name as Punjab's next chief minister was announced on Sunday after a series of meetings and discussions were held within the Congress day after Amarinder's resignation.
Image: Twitter @TehseenP
Channi's Political Stint
Earlier in 2017, Channi, a law graduate from Punjab University, was appointed as the Minister of Technical Education and Industrial Training in Amarinder Singh's government.
He was also the leader of opposition in the Punjab Legislative Assembly from 2015 to 2016.
First Dalit CM of Punjab
Hailing from Punjab's Makrona Kalan, 58-year-old Channi is the first Dalit chief minister of the state.
Image credit: Twitter @sherryontopp
