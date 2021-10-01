News Outlets Falsely Claim Amarinder Singh Removed 'Congress' From Twitter Bio

NDTV, Zee News, and Hindustan Times misreported that former Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh dropped 'Congress' from his Twitter bio after announcing that he was quitting the party on Thursday.

However, BOOM found that Singh had never mentioned 'Congress' in his bio even when he was the chief minister.

In an interview to NDTV on September 30, 2021, Singh declared that while he is not joining the BJP, he is definitely quitting Congress. His comments came a day after meeting Home Minister Amit Shah at his residence. Singh resigned as chief minister on September 18, 2021, amid bitter infighting within the Congress's Punjab unit and his public sparring with former Congress Punjab President Navjot Singh Sidhu.

NDTV, Hindustan Times, Zee News, The Tribune, India TV, and The Quint misreported that Singh has 'dropped Congress' from his official Twitter account bio. The Quint later put out a correction for the error and also fact-checked the misleading reporting.





BOOM found that Amarinder Singh did not have 'Congress' in his Twitter bio even when he was the chief minister of Punjab before resigning on September 18, 2021. We checked the online archives of his Twitter profile available on Archive.is and Wayback machine, and found that Singh did not have Congress mentioned in his bio in the past.

Currently, as on October 1, 2021, Singh's Twitter bio reads, "Army Veteran | Former Chief Minister Punjab | Continuing to serve the State"





Archiving website Wayback machine shows that Singh's Twitter bio on September 27, 2021, has the same description.

Twitter bio September 27, 2021

On September 16, 2021, two days before he resigned as Chief Minister, Singh's bio read, "Chief Minister of Punjab and a Military historian." In this bio too, there was no mention of Congress.

Twitter bio September 16, 2021

We checked the archive of his profile till January 2021 and found that Singh's bio was the same as on September 16.

Twitter bio January 1, 2021

