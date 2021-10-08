Video Of Man Inappropriately Touching Woman On Bus Is From Pakistan

A two-year-old clip from Pakistan showing a woman slapping a Muslim man inside a bus is being shared on several Indian Facebook pages with captions suggesting that the incident is from India.

BOOM found that the viral video is from Pakistan.

The 44-second-long clip shows a woman slapping a man inside a bus. She can be heard speaking in a mix of Hindustani and English claiming that the man had been 'constantly touching her back'. The man can be heard apologising to her.

Several right wing Indian pages have shared the video with a Hindi caption translating to 'This Haji miya having a good faith was trying to molest a woman sitting ahead of him. However, the brave woman thrashed him. True, Hindu intolerance is increasing in this country. The poor community is quite afraid'.

(Hindi: इन पक्के ईमान वाले हाजी मियां ने अगली सीट पर बैठी महिला से पिछली सीट से छेड़खानी करने का प्रयास किया।लेकिन बहादुर महिला ने उल्टे इनकी ठुकाई कर दी। सच में देश में हिंदू असहिष्णुता बढ़ती ही जा रही है। बेचारी कौम बहुत ही डर गई है।)

The video has expletives, viewers' discretion is advised.





Fact Check

BOOM did a reverse image search on Yandex and found the same video uploaded on YouTube on September 30, 2019.

The title with the video reads 'Viral video: Woman slaps man for sexually molesting her ..'. Further information provided with the video reveals that the incident took place in a bus from Multan to Islamabad.



Taking cue, we did a keyword search and found reports published in The Express Tribune and Pakistan Today detailing the incident.





According to the reports, the incident took place on a bus enroute to Islamabad from Multan. The video was first shared by a Facebook user on behalf of her friend who had recorded the video. The Facebook post was later deleted.

The report further says that the man was trying to take off the woman's dupatta following which she confronted him.

BOOM also found Facebook posts from 2019 sharing the same video and detailing the whole incident. Click here and here to view the posts shared by Pakistani Facebook pages in September 2019.

