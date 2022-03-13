Video Of Drunk Policeman With 'Change In Punjab Begins' Claim Is From 2017

An old video showing a turbaned man in police uniform and in an inebriated state is being shared on social media with captions taking a jibe at the newly-formed Aam Aadmi Party government in Punjab.

BOOM found that the video is from 2017 and the claims made with the posts are unrelated.

Also Read: Did A Man Put Pie In The Face Of Qantas CEO Over Forced Covid Jabs? Aam Aadmi Party's Bhagwant Mann, a standup comedian-turned-politician, won from the Dhuri seat and is the chief minister-designate for Punjab. AAP received a thumping victory by winning 92 of the 117 Assembly seats in the state. Mann, who had on an earlier occasion publicly vowed not to take liquor again, is all set to take oath as Punjab's new CM on March 16. The 57-second-long video shows a man in Khaki turban and police uniform struggling to get on his feet. The person recording the video can be seen pointing towards an empty liquor bottle lying on the ground next to the inebriated man. The video has been overlaid with a Punjabi song. The video has been shared on Twitter taking a jibe at Mann. The caption reads 'When your CM is Pegwant Mann'.

Fact Check BOOM preformed a reverse image search on keyframes of the video and found that the same video was uploaded on YouTube in 2017. We found the same video uploaded on YouTube on April 13, 2017 with a title 'UDTA PUNJAB Drunk Punjab Police Officer (ਫਲਾਇਰ ਪੰਜਾਬ)'.

The original video has no music and we can hear people speaking in the background. The same video was also shared on Twitter in August 2017.

Security is too tight in Punjab and Haryana after today's #ramrahimsentence, Be safe guys pic.twitter.com/HyOYThzoye — Chandan Parihar (@aara_bhaiji) August 28, 2017

BOOM could not trace the origin of the video but we were able to confirm that it is at least five years old.



