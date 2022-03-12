No, This Is Not Volodymyr Zelensky And His Wife Singing Endless Love

A cover version of the song "Endless Love" is viral as being sung by Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his wife Olena Zelenska.

The singers in the video are not Zelenskyy and his wife but American singers Alejandro Luis Manzano and Connie Talbot.

The video shows two singers singing a cover version of Lionel Richie's 1981 duet with Diana Ross. It is being shared in the background of Russia's invasion of Ukraine which has, according to UN estimates, killed more than 500 civilians so far.



The video is being shared with the caption: Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky and wife Olena sing "My Endless Love" not only for each other but for their beloved conutry Ukraine.

The video is being shared on Facebook and Twitter.























During this tense and horrifying moments in Ukraine, aside from intense prayer to God, let us listen to Pres Volodymyr Zelensky and wife Olena Zelenska sing "Endless Love" not only for each other but for their beloved country Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/ofLCkl3IiD — Grandma🎗🎀 (@Dwarrior_granny) March 8, 2022

An archive of the tweet can be accessed here.



Fact Check

We did a keyword search on YouTube with "Endless Love cover version" and found the original video by the American cover band Boyce Avenue.

Boyce Avenue is an American cover band comprising of brothers Alejandro, Fabian and Daniel Manzano.

The singer Connie Talbot featured in their cover version of Endless Love which was uploaded on YouTube on February 20, 2022.