Video Does Not Show Rahul Gandhi Cutting Manmohan Singh's Birthday Cake

A 2018 video showing Rahul Gandhi help former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh cut a cake to commemorate the Congress party's foundation day, has been revived on Twitter by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) functionaries with a misleading claim.

Singh who who served as prime minister of India from 2004 to 2014 will turn 89 years old on September 26 this year.



The 20-seconds long video was tweeted by BJP national general secretary CT Ravi, and BJP worker Preeti Gandhi, who falsely claimed Rahul Gandhi cut the former PM's birthday cake.



Ravi's tweet, which can be seen below, said, "he was not even allowed to cut his own birthday cake. Only fools and stupid liberals will believe that he was allowed to run the Government for ten long years."





He was not able to cut even his birthday cake on his own?!🙆🙆 pic.twitter.com/5VSOF3fdIg — Priti Gandhi - प्रीति गांधी (@MrsGandhi) September 22, 2021

The video is being shared on Facebook with the same false claim. To see Facebook posts click here and here.





Fact Check BOOM ran a keywords search with words, "Manmohan Singh cake cutting" and found that the video does not show the former PM's birthday but shows Congress members marking the Indian National Congress's foundation day, in 2018.

On 28 December, 2018, Singh and Gandhi cut a cake to commemorate the foundation day of the party. Read news stories by NDTV and Deccan Chronicle, on the same.

At the 10 second mark, the same visuals can be seen in NDTV's video below.

The Indian National Congress which was formed in 1885 by retired British Civil Servent Allan Octavian Hume along with Dadabhai Naoroji and Dinshaw Wacha, turned 134 years old in 2018. The first session of the party was held in Bombay between December 28-31, 1885.



INC had uploaded the video on 28 December, 2018 to their official channel on YouTube.

Congress Leader Shashi Tharoor also tweeted two images of the event.

