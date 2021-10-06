Old Video of Protest Against Baba Ramdev In Rajasthan Shared As Recent

An old video of people sloganeering against yoga guru and Patanjali founder Baba Ramdev at the Jodhpur airport premises in Rajasthan has been shared on social media as recent.

The video shows people raising slogans against Ramdev, who is escorted by security officers at the airport entrance. The video has been shared on Facebook with a caption in Hindi, which reads, "Slogans shouted against Ramdev in Jodhpur, and he was forced to go back inside the airport."

(Original text in Hindi: जोधपुर में बाबा राम देव के खिलाफ लगे नारे, एयरपोर्ट से ही वापिस लौटना पड़ा!)

The video is viral on Facebook and has been shared by several users with similar caption in Bangla accusing Ramdev of being close to the Bharatiya Janata Party. The caption reads, "Slogans raised against BJP's agent Baba Ramdev in Rajasthan's Jodhpur. He was forced to go back." (Original text in Bangla: রাজস্থানের যোধপুরে বিজেপি দালাল বাবা হারামদেবের বিরুদ্ধে স্লোগান...এয়ারপোর্ট থেকে ফেরত যেতে হলো।)

Fact Check BOOM ran a keyword search in Hindi, "Protest against Ramdev in airport" and found several reports about the incident which occurred in September, 2017. We also found a Facebook post from September, 2017 featuring the same video





According to an article published on Jansatta on September 28, 2017 Baba Ramdev faced protests at the Jodhpur airport when he was heading towards Alwar, Rajasthan on September 27, 2017 to inaugurate the Patanjali Gramodyog. The report further stated as soon as the yoga guru came out of the airport, people standing outside started protesting against him and urged him to go back from Rajasthan. The same video was viral on social media after reports of the protest started surfacing.

According to a report published by Amra Ujala on September 29, 2017, Congress workers staged the protest against Ramdev .





A screen comparison of the visuals from the viral video and a video report published by Amar Ujala is given below. Both videos show similar entrance gate of the Jodhpur Airport which we compared with uploaded images on Google Maps.













