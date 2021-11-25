BJP Uttar Pradesh Shares Video Of Woman Thrashed In Amethi As Rajasthan

A disturbing video of a woman and her daughter being attacked over an alleged land dispute in Bhagwa village of Amethi (Uttar Pradesh), is being falsely shared as Rajasthan.

Several social media pages of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have taken a dig at the Congress ruled state based on the video, which shows women being beaten by a group of men.



The video was also tweeted by the verified handle of BJP Uttar Pradesh with a caption targeting Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, the in-charge of Uttar Pradesh Congress. The tweet has since been deleted. It was tweeted with the caption, "Priyanka Ji, public wants to know when will the daughter of Congress ruled state start her fight?" (Caption in Hindi: प्रियंका जी जनता जानना चाहती है कि... ...कांग्रेस शासित राज्य की लड़की कब लड़ सकेगी?) The video has also been edited to include a text stating that it is an incident of Rajasthan. "The incident happened in Congress ruled Rajasthan. That's why Priyanka Gandhi is not visible." (Text in Hindi: "ऐ घटना कंग्रोस शासित राजस्थान की हौ। इसलिय प्रियंका जी की दिखाई नहीं दीती है") Click here to see the archived post.





The same video has been shared on Twitter and Facebook by pro-BJP accounts.





Fact Check BOOM ran a relevant keyword search and found a tweet from November 18, 2021, by journalist Abushahma Khan from Dainik Jagran. According to the tweet, the incident happened in Amethi.

Amethi Police replied to Khan's tweet stating, "The incident happened on November, 15, 2021. An FIR has been registered under respective section in Gauriganj police station."



प्रकरण दिनांक 15.11.2021 का है, जिसमें थाना गौरीगंज पर सुसंगत धाराओं में अभियोग पंजीकृत कर आवश्यक विधिक कार्यवाही की जा रही है । — AMETHI POLICE (@amethipolice) November 18, 2021

KNews India, a Uttar Pradesh based Hindi news channel reported about the incident on November 17, 2021. According to the bulleting, a mother and her daughter were beaten up over a land dispute in Bhagwa village under Gauriganj police station of Amethi.

On November 17, TV9 Uttar Pradesh tweeted the video with the same information.