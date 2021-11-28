Image Of South Korea Airport Shared As Design Of Noida Airport

An image of Terminal 2 of South Korea's Incheon International Airport was misleadingly shared by several media outlets and BJP handles as the proposed image of the Noida International Airport. The image was also part of a video tweeted out by verified handles as an aerial view of the airport Jewar, Uttar Pradesh.

The video shows a montage of cutaways of various scenes from airports, along with testimonials from Noida residents praising the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for their work. The image appears at the 17 second mark. The same contains another image, which is actually a rendition of Beijing Airport's latest terminal by architect Zaha Hadid. BOOM has fact checked the same on November 26. Read BOOM's debunk here.



PM Modi laid the foundation stone of the international airport in Jewar on November 25.



Media outlets use Incheon Airport image as Noida International Airport Below are screenshots of articles by news websites including Punjab Kesari, Republic Bharat and India.com that published the image of Incheon Airport as Noida International Airport.

Jagran English, News Mobile, and ZEE News also tweeted the same image and reported as proposed image of the airport which yet to build.

Photo tweeted by Ministers, BJP leaders and journalists



Sidharth Nath Singh, Cabinet Minister for MSME, Investment & Export, Textile, Khadi & Gram Udyog and Mohit Beniwal, President of BJP West Uttar Pradesh also tweeted the same image as the proposed structure of the Noida airport.

ABP Live Hindi news report Manish Raj tweeted the images with claims that they show the foundation stone of the world's fourth largest international airport. The tweet is archived here.



Same photo used in Promotional Video

My Gov Hindi, a citizen engagement platform by Indian Government, also used the image (time stamp: 0:17) in their promotional video a day ahead of the laying of the foundation stone.

The same video was also tweeted by Assam's National General Secretary of BJP Dilip Saikia and Union Minister Tribal Affairs Arjun Munda.

Also Read: BJP Uttar Pradesh Shares Video Of Woman Thrashed In Amethi As Rajasthan Fact Check BOOM ran a reverse image search and found that the photograph was published in 2013 on Coroflot, a creative work network for designers as design of South Korea's Incheon Airport.

Germany-based news outlet Der Spiegel published the image on October 19, 2013 with the caption, "New terminal for Incheon Airport in Seoul: 72 more gates by 2018." The news site credited the image to global architecture design and planning firm Gensler.

The same image can be found on Gensler's website as Incheon Airport.



BOOM also compared the image with the visual available of Incheon Airport on Google Earth. We found similarities with the image reported by news sites.

Proposed Design of Noida Airport

