Viral Audio Of Piers Morgan Praising India’s Strength Is AI-Generated

An 11-minute-long voice-cloned audio of British broadcaster Piers Morgan praising India’s strength against the West is falsely viral on social media as an authentic speech by him.

BOOM shared the audio with media forensics expert Prof. Siwei Lyu from the University at Buffalo, who confirmed to BOOM that the clip showed clear signs of being generated using a text-to-speech or voice cloning algorithm, including unnatural cuts, clipped words, and the absence of natural breathing sounds.

This viral clip is part of a broader wave of AI-manipulated content featuring Western public figures allegedly making pro-India or anti-West remarks.

The Claim

The audio clip, widely shared on X (archived here) and Facebook, purportedly features Piers Morgan saying:

“The West cannot defeat India militarily, culturally, ideologically, or economically.”

India is a “continuous civilisation” that survived colonial “divide and rule, famine, cultural erasure, conversion campaigns” without losing its “soul.”

India had advanced learning during Europe’s “dark ages.”

Users sharing the clip claimed Morgan delivered the speech as part of his journalistic commentary (archived here).

What We Found

BOOM found that the viral clip is not authentic, but rather AI-generated and manipulated.