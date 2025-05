A viral video showing Hafiz Muhammad Saeed, chief of terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba and leader of Jama'at-ud-Da'wah is circulating widely on social media platforms with claims that Saeed is making renewed demands regarding Kashmir and its independence from India.

However, BOOM found that the viral footage is from 2017 when Pakistani authorities had detained Saeed along with four of his associates. The video has no connection to the current tensions between the two nations. Saeed is the mastermind behind the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks and a UN-declared global terrorist. Among the nine terror hideouts reportedly targeted by India during its recent counter-offensive, Operation Sindoor, Muridke was identified as an LeT base. Following the April 22 Pahalgam attack on Indian tourists, India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7, 2025, targeting terror bases in Pakistan in a retaliatory strike. The following days saw both nations embroiled in armed conflict, including air strikes, drone and missile attacks. Both countries agreed to a ceasefire on May 10. As per recent news reports, the ceasefire between the two nations has been extended till May 18. Sharing the viral footage on X, a user wrote, “ Following the temporary truce, terrorist Hafiz Saeed gave a press conference by posing as if he is Pakistan's prime minister or Pakistan’s army general. He is unaware that the Indian army is still watching him and that he could be shot down at any moment if India so chooses.Time for unknown men to take care of him.”

Following the temporary truce, terrorist Hafiz Saeed gave a press conference by posing as if he is Pakistan's prime minister or Pakistan’s army general.



He is unaware that the Indian army is still watching him and that he could be shot down at any moment if India so chooses. 😡… pic.twitter.com/EBt7mSWYko — Tathvam-asi (@ssaratht) May 15, 2025

Archive link.

Fact-check BOOM found that the viral footage is old and that Saeed did not make any fresh statements around the current India-Pakistan conflict. We traced the viral video to the official YouTube channel of the Associated Press Archive, where it was uploaded on February 5, 2017.