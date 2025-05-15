Operation Sindoor: 2008 Photo Shared As IAF Pilot’s Last Rites

An old photograph of a mass cremation is being circulated on social media with a false claim that it shows the funeral of Indian Air Force (IAF) pilot Rohit Kataria, who reportedly died on May 7, 2025, during Operation Sindoor.

BOOM found that the picture has no connection to Operation Sindoor and dates back to 2008. The IAF also clarified that all its pilots returned safely to India after carrying out the Operation Sindoor against Pakistan.

On May 7, the Indian government launched Operation Sindoor to destroy nine terror sites in Pakistan in response to the deadly Pahalgam terror attack. The military operation escalated after Pakistan retaliated with drones and missiles targeting multiple Indian cities. However, both countries later reached an agreement to avoid further escalation, with India warning that any future terror attack linked to Pakistan would be met with a strong and decisive response.

The photo is being shared with the caption, "Big Breaking: Last rituals of Rafale pilot Svc No 32292 Squadron Leader Rohit Kataria who lost his life during fight with Pakistan on 7 May being held in his ancestral abode Dharamshala. He is survived by his spouse Shalini Chaudhary and a 2 year old son Chandan Kataria."





Fact Check: Viral Photo Shows 2008 Mass Cremation

BOOM ran a reverse image search on the photo and found the same picture on Getty Images' website, stating that it was taken by AFP photographer Sam Panthaky in 2008.

The caption with the photo reads, "Indian villagers pay last respects at a mass cremation of fifteen school girls at the banks of the river Orsang in Bamroli, some 165 kms from Ahmedabad on April 16, 2008. At least 44 people, most of them children on their way to school, drowned when their bus plunged into the Narmada canal at Bodeli in the western Indian state of Gujarat."

We then came across news reports from 2008 covering the incident. On April 16, 2008, ABC Australia reported citing Gujarat state transport official G. M. Aloriya that the children, aged 13 to 15, were traveling to school to take their final exams.

The report also quoted a local police officer as saying, "The driver seems to have lost control and the bus broke through a protective railing, plunging into the canal," adding that a further probe into the incident was underway. The Times of India had also reported on the incident at the time.

Furthermore, we found a PIB press release from January 25, 2024, listing recipients of the Vayu Sena Medal and other awards from the President, which mentions the same name—Rohit Kataria. The press release stated that IAF pilot Kataria's service number was 27443, which differs from the 32292 mentioned in the viral claim.

According to a 2021 news report by The Times of India, Group Captain Rohit Kataria was serving as the commanding officer of the first Rafale squadron, the 17 'Golden Arrows,' at the Ambala airbase. We were unable to verify whether Kataria was part of Operation Sindoor or not.

However, we did not find any credible news report confirming the death of any IAF pilot during Operation Sindoor. Air Marshal AK Bharti also clarified in a press conference that all IAF pilots returned home safely following the operation.







