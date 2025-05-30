Trending Tags
Video Of Former Indian Spy Praising Pakistan For Operation Sindoor Is A Deepfake

BOOM found that the original video dates back to 2024 and is not related to India's recent military action, Operation Sindoor, against Pakistan.

Video Of Former Indian Spy Praising Pakistan For Operation Sindoor Is A Deepfake
CLAIMVideo shows former Indian spy Lucky Bisht praising Pakistan armed forces and criticising PM Modi in a podcast with journalist Sushant Sinha.
FACT CHECKThe video is a deepfake. The original podcast is from 2024 and is unrelated to India’s military offensive in Pakistan following the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir that occurred in April this year.

A video of former National Security Guard commando and spy Lucky Bisht commending the Pakistan army and criticising Prime Minister Narendra Modi in an interview with journalist Sushant Sinha is a deepfake.

BOOM found the original interview is from 2024 and predates India's military action, Operation Sindoor, launched as retaliation to the terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam in April 2025.

The video clip is viral on social media seemingly shared as excerpts from the original podcast, Top Angle, hosted by Sinha.


Fact Check: Video Is A Deepfake

BOOM looked up the podcast hosted by journalist Sushant Sinha, Top Angle, and found the interview with Lucky Bisht uploaded on November 8, 2024.

This showed that the original podcast was recorded before May 7, 2025, when India launched Operation Sindoor, a retaliatory military strike against Pakistan.

An analysis of the viral video showed several instances of the audio and the lip movements of the speaker, not being in sync. We extracted the audio and tested it using the AI voice detection tool Hiya, which concluded that the audio sample was either modified or generated using artificial intelligence.


For further verification, BOOM reached out to the Deepfake Analysis Unit (DAU), which specialises in identifying misinformation generated using artificial intelligence. DAU tested the video using various tools, including Deepfake-o-Meter and Hive Moderation, which revealed evidence of manipulation through AI.

Hive Moderation’s audio classifier determined that the entire audio track was "AI-generated" and the tool’s video detector identified signs of AI-based manipulation in the faces of both the speakers - Sinha and Bisht.

In one frame, a still image of Bisht was flagged as “yes_deepfake” by the tool.


When the viral video was tested on Deepfake-o-Meter, 3 out of 6 audio classifiers assigned high confidence scores indicating the audio track was synthetic.



Claim :   Video shows former Indian spy Lucky Bisht praising Pakistan armed forces and criticising PM Modi in a podcast with journalist Sushant Sinha.
Claimed By :  Social Media Users
Fact Check :  False
