Trending Tags
TRENDING
Fact Check

Viral Photos Of Rahul Gandhi With YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra Are Edited

BOOM found that the photos have been digitally altered to claim YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra is posing with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

Listen to this Article
Viral Photos Of Rahul Gandhi With YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra Are Edited
CLAIMPhotos show YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra pictured with Rahul Gandhi
FACT CHECKBOOM found that the viral photos are digitally manipulated. The original photo shows Aditi Singh, a politician from Rae Bareli, and the second image shows a Congress supporter at the Bharat Jodo Yatra with Rahul Gandhi. The original images have been morphed to claim he is posing with Jyoti Malhotra.

A set of two photos - one showing Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with Uttar Pradesh MLA Aditi Singh and the second of Gandhi with a supporter at the Bharat Jodo Yatra are viral falsely claiming that he is posing with arrested YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra.

BOOM found that both photos have been digitally altered, with Malhotra’s face superimposed onto the original photos.

Haryana Police arrested 33-year-old travel vlogger Jyoti Rani Malhotra on May 16, 2025, on spying for Pakistani intelligence agencies. Malhotra, who runs the YouTube channel Travel with Jo has over 377,000 subscribers, was allegedly sharing sensitive information with a Pakistan High Commission official in Delhi.

The two photos in which Gandhi can be seen with two different women are viral on X with the claim, "with YouTuber spy"


Click here to view, and here for an archive.

Also Read:Unrelated Photos Falsely Viral As Jyoti Malhotra With Modi, Akhilesh Yadav

FACT-CHECK: Digitally Altered Photos Peddled As Jyoti Malhotra

BOOM found that the claim that YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra was pictured with Rahul Gandhi is false and the viral photos have been digitally manipulated.

The first photo shows Rae Bareli politician Aditi Singh with Gandhi, while the second one is from the Bharat Jodo Yatra in September 2022, showing him hugging a female supporter in Alappuzha, Kerala.

Results for a reverse image search on the image showed the original picture of Gandhi with Raebareli MLA Aditi Singh. Singh was part of the Congress in 2017 but switched to the Bharatiya Janata Party in 2021, going on to win the 2022 elections from the constituency.

In the viral photo, Malhotra’s face has been superimposed with Singh's face to make the false claim. A comparison can be seen below:



We ran a reverse image search on the second photo and found it in posts from Bharat Jodo Yatra. The original photo was posted by Rahul Gandhi's official Facebook account on September 17, 2022.



Another photo of the same woman was shared on X by the women's wing of Congress on Septembed 18, 2022.

In the viral photo, Malhotra’s face has been digitally superimposed over that of the woman seen hugging Rahul Gandhi to falsely suggest it is the arrested YouTuber.

A comparison can be seen below:




Tags

Operation SindoorRahul GandhiPakistanIndia
Read Full Article
Claim :   Photos show YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra pictured with Rahul Gandhi
Claimed By :  Social media posts
Fact Check :  False
Next Story
Our website is made possible by displaying online advertisements to our visitors.
Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker. Please reload after ad blocker is disabled.
X