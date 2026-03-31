BJP Shares Misleading Clip Of Mamata Banerjee's Remarks On Temple Demolition

A clipped video of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee from a pre-election rally is being shared with the misleading claim that she mocked the demolition of a Shiv temple.

BOOM found that the full video shows Banerjee making a broader point about what she described as the BJP's double standards on temple demolitions, specifically referring to the demolition of Kashi-Vishwanath temples by the BJP-led Uttar Pradesh government.

The clip is being shared ahead of the West Bengal assembly elections, with BJP West Bengal and BJP IT cell head Amit Malviya among those posting it on X.

The Claim

An eight-second clip of Banerjee is being shared on X in which she is heard saying that the BJP creates drama if a Shiv temple is demolished. BJP West Bengal's post framed this as evidence that the demolition of Hindu temples is not an important issue for the Chief Minister.

Click here to view an archive of BJP West Bengal's post and here for Amit Malviya's post.

Click here to view similar posts on Facebook.

What We Found

1) Viral Clip Is Cropped From A Longer Speech

The eight-second clip circulating online is cropped from a longer speech by Banerjee, and decontextualised. We found the full video on her official Facebook page, from a public rally held on March 28 at Khandra Football Ground in Raniganj, Paschim Bardhaman district.

At the 11:17 mark, Banerjee can be heard saying: "If one Shiv temple is broken, BJP does so much drama over it. Demolishing temples is not right. I do not endorse it. How many temples did BJP demolish while making the Kashi Vishwanath temple?"

The full video shows Banerjee calling out the BJP for demolishing temples during the construction of the Kashi Vishwanath corridor in Varanasi. She also referenced the demolition of Kali Bari in Delhi. The cropped clip omits this context entirely, making it appear as though she was dismissing concerns over temple demolitions.

2) Context: Demolitions Near Kashi Vishwanath Temple

Banerjee's remarks reference an ongoing controversy over demolitions in Varanasi linked to the Kashi Vishwanath corridor redevelopment. In January 2026, a demolition drive at Manikarnika Ghat, located roughly 400 metres from the Kashi Vishwanath temple, triggered protests from locals, priests, and opposition leaders who alleged that centuries-old structures and idols linked to Devi Ahilyabai Holkar were damaged.

The district administration denied these claims, stating that no temple was demolished and that all artefacts would be reinstalled after the work is completed.



