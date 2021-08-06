2018 Video Of Kapil Mishra Manhandled On Stage Viral With Fake Claim

A three-year-old video showing Bharatiya Janata Party leader Kapil Mishra being manhandled on a dais is viral with captions calling it a recent incident and claiming that the BJP leader was roughed up by other party men.

BOOM found that the video is from 2018 and it shows Mishra being manhandled by members of Aam Aadmi Party. The video is from the time when Mishra had been suspended from Aam Aadmi Party's primary membership and had not joined BJP yet.

The viral video shows Mishra trying to take the mic from a person standing on the dais. He is pushed aside and later there is a commotion on the stage. The video has been tweeted with a Hindi caption which translates to 'BJP people themselves kicked Kapil Mishra and showed him his place'.

(Hindi: बीजेपी वालो ने खुद ही कपिल मिश्रा को लात मार के उनको उनकी औकात बता दी मजा आ गया !)

Fact Check

The viral video has a logo of इंडिया ग्राम न्यूज़ (IndiaGram News). BOOM did a keyword search on Facebook and found a page by the same name.

We found a similar video uploaded on the page on February 11, 2019.

A longish Hindi caption with this 2019 video translates to 'BJP leader Anil Gupta told #IndiaGramNews that corporator of of Shri Ram Colony ward 64 E, Khajuri Khas, East Delhi is Shaista. However, all the works are overseen by her father-in-law Haji Ballu... Listen to what BJP leader Anil Gupta has to say'.

While nothing is mentioned about Kapil Mishra in the caption, we can see the same video playing simultaneously with the BJP leader's statement.

Taking cue from this video, BOOM did a Hindi keyword search on Facebook with ' दिल्ली में पूर्व आप नेता कपिल मिश्रा के साथ धक्का मुक्की' and found the same video uploaded on Facebook page Rajmangal Times on November 29, 2018.

A Hindi caption with the video translates to 'Former AAP leader manhandled in Delhi's Khajuri area'.

(Hindi: दिल्ली के खजूरी क्षेत्र में पूर्व आप नेता कपिल मिश्रा के साथ धक्का मुक्की)

BOOM then looked for news reports about the incident. We found an Aaj Tak report published on November 28, 2018 detailing the incident.

The Aaj Tak report states that a scuffle broke out between supporters local AAP councilor's (पार्षद) father-in-law Haji Ballu and rebel AAP leader Kapil Mishra. According to a Dainik Jagran report from November 2018 differences between Mishra and Haji Ballu over the inauguration of a community centre led to the scuffle.

It may be noted that Mishra had been suspended from AAP in 2017.