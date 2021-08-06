Video Of A Crocodile Killing A Woman In Mexico Falsely Viral As India

A shocking video from Mexico of a crocodile with a corpse of a woman in its jaws is being shared with false claims that the incident happened in India. The viral video is being shared with various captions stating the video is from different locations in India including Powai lake in Mumbai, Bisalpur dam in Tonk, Rajasthan and Debi river in Odisha.

In the clip, a crocodile can be seen moving in a waterbody with a corpse of a woman in its jaws. BOOM received the video on our WhatsApp helpline number (7700906111) by asking if it's from Mumbai's Powai lake. Given the graphic nature of the video, we are not including it in the story.





The same video was reported by First India News Rajasthan stating that woman was attacked on a picnic when she was in the water at Bisalpur dam, in Tonk Rajasthan. However, the channel also stated that it could not confirm the incident or authenticate the video.





The viral video is also being shared with the caption when translated reads, "This is the incident of Bisalpur dam of Tonk Rajasthan, where a crocodile preyed on a woman who came down to the water to take a selfie among the people who went on a picnic. Everyone is requested to take full care if you go for a picnic."





The same clip is also viral as an incident from Odisha's Debi river.





BOOM found that the viral video is from Tamaulipas, Mexico and not from India. According to Mexican media reports, a crocodile attacked and killed a woman on June 21, 2021, when she was allegedly washing her clothes on the shore of Laguna del Carpintero Tampico in Tamaulipas, Mexico.

On breaking the video into keyframes and running a reverse image search, we found results that showed the same video is from Tampico, Mexico. Taking a cue, we search with the relevant keywords like Tampico, Mexico, crocodile attack, and found news reports on the incident.

We can spot the same sequence of events in the video uploaded on the website which states that the incident occurred in Mexico.





The woman in the viral video was killed when she was on the shore of Laguna del Carpintero and the crocodile was captured later by the Fire Department reported Mexico Daily Post. The woman's body was also recovered from the lagoon by officials reported Riviera Maya News on July 24, 2021.





The locations mentioned in the various captions claiming the video is from India have seen crocodile sightings, from Devi River in Odisha, to Bisalpur dam in Tonk, Rajasthan, and in Powai lake, Mumbai. However, there are no news reports of any such video nor is the viral video of the crocodile attack from India.



