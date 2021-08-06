Video Of Robbery At Gunpoint In Delhi Shared As Mumbai

A CCTV footage of armed men barging into a house in Delhi's Uttam Nagar and robbing a family at gunpoint has been falsely shared on social media with claims that the incident happened in Navi Mumbai.

The scary footage shows four masked men, including one in a helmet entering the main door with pistols and knives; the family members are tied at gunpoint later.

The video has been shared on Facebook with a caption which reads, "4 delivery boys separately entered a society with pretext to deliver parcel in different flats... All 4 were actually part of the same gang... Searched for an open door flat... Barged in and looted the residents... Home camera captures the ordeal. This happened in Balaji Tower, Nerul, Navi Mumbai. *Ensure the Security of your Apartment, CCTV are more vigilant*" Click here and here to watch the video and here and here for archived links.





The video is doing the rounds on WhatsApp. BOOM also received the same CCTV footage for verification through its helpline.





Fact Check BOOM ran a keyword search with the words "family robbed at gunpoint" and found several news reports about the robbing incident that took place in Delhi's Uttamnagar in July. The reports feature screengrabs from the CCTV footage. On July 8, 2021 India TV reported, "Family robbed at gunpoint in west Delhi's Uttam Nagar." India Today reported the incident on July 13, 2021.

BOOM spoke to Deepak Singh, SHO of Uttam Nagar PS to know further details. He told BOOM, "Three people have been arrested regarding this case." According to a Times of India report ( July 8, 2021) the incident took place on July 7, 2021 around 2:15 pm when the house owner Vinod, a realtor was away at work. His wife Seema, mother, brother-in-law, Sachin, and two children were at home. when the robbers barged in and looted cash and ornaments.

