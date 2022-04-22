No, This Photo Does Not Show The First Iftar Party Of Independent India

A picture showing prominent politicians including Jawaharlal Nehru, BR Ambedkar and Rajendra Prasad, among others, sharing a meal at a table is viral on social media with captions falsely claiming that it shows the first Iftar party of independent India.

BOOM found that the picture shows the members of the first cabinet of independent India sharing a meal at a luncheon thrown by Vallabbhai Patel to celebrate the appointment of C Rajagopalachari as the first Indian Governor-General.

The viral picture shows prominent politicians sitting around a dining table sharing a meal. A caption with a Facebook post sharing the viral picture reads 'First Iftar party of independent india'.







Several other Facebook pages and Twitter handles shared the picture with similar captions.





First iftar party of independent India in 1947 hosted by Indian education Minster Molana Abdul Kalam Azad attended by then Prime Minster of india Jawhar Lal Nehru pic.twitter.com/4Q48wW5dZq — Shahab Zuberi (@zuberishahab) April 15, 2022

Fact Check

BOOM did a reverse image search on the viral picture and found the same image shared on a Facebook page Dr BR Ambedkar on October 27, 2020.

The caption with the photo reads 'During dinner on the occasion of C. RajaGopalachari's appointment as India's Governor General. (June, 1948)'.

Taking cue, we did a keyword search with 'c rajagopalachari first dinner vallabhbhai patel' and found a different version of the picture on a 2021 tweet from the Twitter handle History of India. The caption with the photo reads 'Jawaharlal Nehru's Cabinet seen at lunch hosted by Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel seating next to C. Rajagopalachari who became Governor-General, 1948. Courtesy: Homai Vyarawalla'.

Jawaharlal Nehru's Cabinet seen at lunch hosted by Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel seating next to C. Rajagopalachari who became Governor-General, 1948.



Courtesy: Homai Vyarawalla pic.twitter.com/vnsyHPpYSO — History of India (@ArchiveIndia) October 29, 2021

On further searching, we found the same photo uploaded on photo agency Alamy's website with a Marathi caption.





The Marathi caption translates to 'Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar, Jawaharlal Nehru, Maulana Azad and other ministers present at the dinner invitation given by Vallabhbhai Patel to the Cabinet on the occasion of Chakravarti Rajagopalachari becoming the first Indian Governor-General'.

