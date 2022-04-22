Old Al Jazeera Docu Peddled As Arms Training To Children In Madrasas

Scenes from an Al Jazeera documentary about the Islamic State (ISIS) giving arms training to young children in Afghanistan, is being shared with a false claim that it shows madrasas in India teaching children to pick up arms.

BOOM found that the video is from a documentary made by Al Jazeera, showing how the terrorist organisation trains young children how to operate arms and handle grenades in Afghanistan.

The video is being shared as India is seeing violent communal clashes in several parts of the country including the capital, Delhi.

The one minute 42 seconds video is being shared with text in Hindi that translates to 'students getting higher education in Madrasas'.

We noticed that there were English subtitles to the video and the logo of Qatar-based news agency Al Jazeera is visible at the bottom left corner of the clip at the 14 second mark.

We then ran a Google reverse image search using keywords like Al Jazeera and children using arms and found a story published by the Al Jazeera about a documentary titled 'ISIL and the Taliban'. The story published on November 1, 2015 had the full documentary embedded and described how Najibullah Quraishi and Jamie Doran, gained "unprecedented access to ISIL's central leadership and met children as young as five years old being trained to fight and dedicate their lives to the 'caliphate'.

The story had embedded photos used in the documentary and one of the images matched the scene in the viral video.









We parsed through the 47 minute documentary and found the same scenes as in the viral video at the 45 minute 46 seconds mark. A search on YouTube for the same documentary showed that the Al Jazeera had uploaded it on November 2, 2015 with the same title. The video can be seen below :