Old Video Of Woman Made To Do Sit-Ups Falsely Viral As Khargone

A video from Gujarat of a Muslim woman made to do sit-ups by the road is viral with a false claim that she is being punished for pelting stones in Madhya Pradesh.

BOOM found that the video shows an incident from 2020 where the woman was being punished for not following Corona lockdown rules. The incident happened in Surat, Gujarat and not in Madhya Pradesh as being claimed.

On April 10, communal clashes broke out in Madhya Pradesh's Khargone following an incident of stone-pelting on a Ram Navami procession. According to reports, the police have registered 63 First Information Reports (FIRs) and announced a Rs 10,000 reward for providing information regarding the people who were involved in the communal clashes. The video is doing rounds in this backdrop.

The Hindi caption with the video translates to, "Mama is no less ruthless than Baba. Salma, who is doing sit-ups holding her ears, will not throw stones from now onwards. (It is being said that the incident is from Khargone, Madhya Pradesh)".

(Original Text in Hindi: बाबा से कम निर्मोही नहीं हैं मामा कान पकड़ कर उठक बैठक करती हुई सलमा अब से पत्थर नही फेकेगी (मध्य प्रदेश के खरगौन का बताया जा रहा))





Fact Check

BOOM ran a reverse image search on one of the keyframes of the viral video and found it on a YouTube channel named S9 NEWS - GUJARAT.

The video was uploaded on April 18, 2020 with a Gujarati caption mentioning the incident to be from Surat. The news bulletin also carries another clip that shows a security official is beating a person with a stick apart from the viral video.

Taking a cue, we did a Gujarati keyword search with relevant words and found a Divya Bhaskar article published on 2020.



The article carried a screenshot from the video and the headline translates to, "Surat: Video of a woman doing sit-ups in Salabatpura fish market goes viral".

Divya Bhaskar Report From 2020

The report stated that the woman was punished to do sit-ups for not following Corona lockdown rules.



