Irish Christmas Procession Viral As Farmers Rehearsing For R-Day Rally

A video of a procession featuring decorated tableaus in Ireland that was held during Christmas is doing the rounds on social media with false claims that it shows protesting farmers at Delhi borders prepping for Republic Day parade. The video has been overlaid with an instrumental audio track of 'Saare Jahaan Se Achha."



Farmers protesting at the Delhi borders announced to hold a tractor rally on Republic Day if their demands to repeal the contentious farm bills were still not met. Farmer union leaders on January 2, 2021 announced plans to intensify their protests by holding a march into Delhi on January 26 with their tractors, trolleys and other vehicles to continue their protest . The viral video shows a lit procession of tableaus decorated with colourful lights and props. The caption viral with the video reads, ''Farmers are preparing in full form for January 26 parade.'' (Original caption in Hindi: ''26 जनवरी परेड की झांकी तेयारी जोरों से चल रही है'') Archive of such posts can be seen here, here and here.





Viral Video on Facebook claiming that protesting farmers at Delhi borders are practising for Republic Day

The video is also viral on Twitter with a similar narrative. Archive of the tweet can be seen here.

Fact Check



BOOM broke the video into its key frames and ran a reverse image search on a few frames, and found a longer version of the video on a Facebook page Delta Agribusiness, which was uploaded in December, 2020. The caption of the post reads, ''Christmas Tractor Run. They know how to turn it on in Ireland. Checkout this annual Christmas Tractor Run. #santasleigh #tractor #thispartyislit #10outof10''

We further searched with some relevant keywords and found an article by Farmers Journal, an e-journal in Ireland which reported about the Christmas tractors' procession of Nenagh, a town in Ireland. The procession took place on December 19,2020 . The event was shown Live on Facebook and YouTube. The report states that tractor rallies in Christmas are an annual affair in agricultural areas of Ireland. In 2020, they also organised a tractor parade in the town of Nenagh in the rural County of Tipperary. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the locals had decided to organise a virtual tractor parade for 2020's Christmas.

A report by Agriland, a farming news website of Ireland, stated that 2020's Christmas celebration with the tractor rally ritual was scheduled to be filmed ahead of time and broadcast virtually on the event's Facebook page and YouTube channel. The event also raised funds for farm families who lost their loved ones or suffered serious injury in farming accidents.

Christmas Tractor Rally organised annually in the town of Nenagh in Ireland

BOOM found statues of Santa Claus, sleighs and reindeer and other Christmas festivities kept on the tractors in the procession seen in the video. A comparison between the original video and the viral video can be seen below.





The full video of the Christmas fundraiser tractor show at Nenagh uploaded by Agriland on December 22, 2020 can be seen below.

