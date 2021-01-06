Old Tractor Stunt Video Shared As Farmers' Practice For Republic Day

An old video of a stunt performance by a tractor in Haryana is doing the rounds on social media with a false claim that it shows farmers preparing for Republic Day parade on January 26.

The video is viral in the backdrop of reports about protesting farmers threatening to hold a tractor rally 'Kisaan Parade' in the national capital on Republic Day after the seventh round of talks failed to reach a solution the contentious farm laws.

The caption viral with the video reads, "The preparation for January 26 parade is going on. Jai Jawan jai kisaan." (Original caption in Hindi: ''26 जनवरी की परेड़ की तैयारी ठीक है ना। जय जवान जय किसान'')

The video is also viral on Twitter with a similar narrative.

Fact Check



BOOM broke the video into its key frames and ran a reverse image search on one of its key frames. We found the same video on a Youtube channel uploaded on February 11,2020. The title of the video reads, ''Moving the tractor on 1 tyre, Subhash Haryana 855, Swaraj 855 Dangerous Stunt''

We searched with keywords ''Subhash Haryana Tractor Stunt'' on Youtube and found several videos of similar stunts by the same man. The name Subhash Lathwal is written on many of the videos.

We further searched for his profile on Facebook and found the original stunt video in his Facebook profile. It was uploaded on February 3,2020.

BOOM has reached out to Subhash Lathwal and will update the story upon a reply.

While BOOM was unable to verify the location of the incident, the video is around 11 months old and not related to the farmers' protest.

