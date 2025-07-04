X Account Spreads False Claims on India’s Ties With US, Russia

An X handle called The Daily CPEC have published out two tweets recently containing false claims on India's foreign ties with the United States and Russia.

One falsely claims that the White House denied Indian Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar’s request to meet Donald Trump, while the other alleges that Russia officially backed Pakistan over India in a recent joint statement by the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO).

These claims followed the June 26 SCO defence ministers’ meeting, where no joint statement was issued, due to being blocked by India over the omission of "terrorism references," including the April 22 Pahalgam attack it blamed on Pakistan.

Claim 1:

The X handle shared the caption, “White House denies Indian FM Jaishankar's request to meet Donald Trump.” (archive)

What We Found:

BOOM found no official record, credible news report, or White House communication that supports this claim.

MEA refutes post: The Indian Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) issued a formal rebuttal, calling the claim “FAKE News.”

Claim 2:

The handle shared another caption that read, “BREAKING: Russia has officially signed the joint SCO statement, supporting Pakistan's position over India." (archive)

What We found:

This claim is false. The SCO defence ministers' meeting on June 26 ended without any joint statement — a direct result of India withholding agreement over language concerning terrorism.

Reports by news outlets confirm: Reuters and BBC confirmed that no statement was adopted after the meeting due to India’s objections. The Indian delegation specifically opposed the omission of references to terrorism and a recent attack in Kashmir, which led to the collapse of consensus.

Consensus required for joint declarations: The SCO, comprising ten countries including India, Pakistan, Russia, and China, requires unanimous consensus for joint declarations or statements. Therefore no such SCO declaration has been made.

India has refused to sign a joint statement at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) defense ministers’ meeting in Qingdao, China, citing concerns over its omission of an April 22 terror attack that killed 26 Indian tourists in Kashmir.



Indian officials said the statement… pic.twitter.com/xGIWGBwyhl — DW Asia (@dw_hotspotasia) June 26, 2025

The SCO, which also includes Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Iran, and Belarus, was chaired by Beijing this year. India's defence minister Rajnath Singh refused to sign the joint statement after it reportedly omitted the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, but mentioned the Jaffar Express hijacking in Pakistan in March.

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal commented in a briefing later, "India wanted concerns on terrorism to be reflected in the document, which was not acceptable to one particular country, and therefore, the statement was not adopted."