An AI generated video of an explosion in the backdrop of a residential area, seemingly recorded from the balcony of a house, is viral as real footage of Iran’s missile strikes on Haifa, Israel.

Iran and Israel agreed to a ceasefire on June 24, following a military conflict.

The Claim

Verified Instagram account BRICS News and multiple other accounts shared the video with the false claim it shows real scenes from Iran’s hypersonic missile striking Haifa,Israel.

Click here to view the post and here for an archive.

What We Found: Video Is AI-Generated

1. AI Video Made By Content Creator

A reverse image search on video keyframes led us to a higher-quality version of the same video uploaded on a YouTube channel @cmlacyn. In a reply, the content creator clarified that the video was generated using artificial intelligence.

The channel’s description also mentions that it creates videos related to “Natural Disasters, Shocking Accidents, and Unusual Events” using AI.





2. Visual Evidence Of AI-Generated Content

We tested the video using several AI detection tools, but did not find conclusive results.

BOOM then analysed the video and found several discrepancies pointing to it being AI-generated. At the start of the video, a car visible in the bottom left corner leaves behind a blurry trail as it suddenly swerves, several windows in the building appear completely pitch-dark, with no reflection or sunbeams on it; even though the video shows day time daylight. Additionally, many of the windows are oddly sized and shaped.