Viral Claim Of IAF Chief Consoling Family Of Missing Pilot Shivangi Singh Is False

A video showing Indian Air Force (IAF) Chief Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh accompanying a lady consoling a grieving woman is falsely viral with the claim that it shows him visiting the home of missing IAF pilot Shivangi Singh.

BOOM found that the footage actually shows the IAF Chief meeting the family of late Sgt Surendra Kumar, who died in the line of duty during Operation Sindoor. An IAF spokesperson also rubbished the claim of Singh being missing as false.

During the conflict between India and Pakistan in May, the internet had been rife with rumours surrounding the capture of IAF pilot Shivangi Singh, which was debunked by BOOM.

The Claim

The video has been shared on X (archived here) by handle @SPY_OPS_PAK with an Urdu caption, that claims to show the IAF Chief consoling Shivangi Singh’s mother, due to “no news about where Shivangi Singh is.”

What We Found

BOOM found that the claim is false, and the video actually shows the IAF Chief visiting the family of a fallen airman in Rajasthan.

Official IAF tweet provides context: The Indian Air Force posted photos on X on August 13, 2025, showing Air Chief Marshal AP Singh alongside the same family seen in the viral video. The accompanying caption clarified that Singh, along with Mrs Sarita Singh, visited Mehradasi village in Jhunjhunu district, Rajasthan, the hometown of late Sgt Surendra Kumar, who laid down his life in Operation Sindoor. The post noted that they met his mother Mrs Nanu Devi, wife Mrs Seema, and children Vritika and Daksh.

Air Chief Marshal AP Singh along with Mrs Sarita Singh paid a visit to village Mehradasi in Jhunjhunu district, Rajasthan, hometown of late Sgt Surendra Kumar, who laid down his life in the line of duty during Op Sindoor. At his home, they met his mother Mrs Nanu Devi, wife Mrs… pic.twitter.com/i5tNtPeTaP — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) August 13, 2025

Visual match with viral video: The clothes worn by the individuals and the background in the official photos match those seen in the viral clip, confirming it is from the same event.

IAF dismisses the claim: An IAF spokesperson told BOOM that the viral claim about Shivangi Singh is completely unfounded.

Recurring misinformation about Shivangi Singh: During Operation Sindoor and the subsequent conflict with Pakistan, BOOM had earlier debunked a viral claim that IAF Rafale pilot Shivangi Singh had been captured by Pakistan. That fact-check can be read here.