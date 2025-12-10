Video Claiming Rahul Gandhi Praised Pakistan’s Democracy Is Altered With AI

A video claiming to show Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi saying that Pakistan has a better democratic system than India, is digitally altered and fake.

BOOM found that this specific portion of the video is altered, by adding an AI genereated voice-over. The manipulated video is part of the ongoing disinformation campaign targeting India’s military and political leadership.

The Claim: Video shows Rahul Gandhi saying that Pakistan has a better democratic system than India

The video was posted on X by the handle @InsiderWB, with the caption, "Breaking News: Rahul Gandhi blames Modi for destroying Indian democracy. Even Pakistan has a better democratic system than India. Modi has done massive rigging & India is converting into an all out totalitarian dictatorship."

BOOM has previously fact-checked the same handle for sharing digitally altered videos of top Indian defence personnel, pushing false and pro-Pakistan claims.





Click here to view an archive.

What We Found:

1) AI Deepfake Voice Detection Tool Result:

There is a noticeable difference in Rahul Gandhi's audio in the portion of the video where Pakistan is mentioned, a strong indication that the voice over has been tampered with.

We ran the 1.05 minutes video through AI deepfake voice detection tools - Hiya Deepfake Voice Detector. The result confirmed that the voice in the viral video was overlaid onto the original video. The Hiya Deepfake Voice Detector gave the voice an authenticity score of 3 /100, indicating it’s likely a deepfake.









2) Original Rahul Gandhi Lok Sabha speech

In the original Lok Sabha speech delivered by Rahul Gandhi on December 9, we did not find any mention of Pakistan, nor any remarks by him comparing Pakistan’s democratic system to India’s.

In his Lok Sabha speech, Gandhi had focused on his allegations of vote theft and what he described as the “wholesale capture of India’s institutional framework,” referring to institutions such as the Election Commission, education bodies, intelligence agencies, the Central Bureau of Investigation, Enforcement Directorate, and the Income Tax Department.

