Charter Plane Crash In Odisha Falsely Shared As IAF Flight

A video of a charter plane crashing in Rourkela, Odisha, is viral with the false claim that it shows an Indian Air Force (IAF) plane crashing.

The Claim: Video shows IAF plane crash in Odisha

The video is being shared on social media by several Pakistani handles with the caption, "INDIAN AIR FORCE — First Crash of 2026! - Indian Air Force transport aircraft carrying five people crashed in Rourkela, critically injuring the pilot and others nearby. Indian Air force crashes continue… years change, but the IAF remains the same."

BOOM has previously reported on these posts and their role in a larger ongoing disinformation campaign targeting India’s military and political leadership.





What We Found

1) Video Shows Private Plane Crash, Not IAF

BOOM found that the viral video is from a crash involving a small private aircraft in the Raghunathpali area of Rourkela, Odisha, reported by PTI on January 10, 2026. The visuals in PTI’s post match the viral video.

A small aircraft with four passengers and two crew members crashed on January 10, 2026, injuring all six.

VIDEO | Rourkela, Odisha: A small aircraft with four passengers and two crew members crashed in Raghunathpali area. Six people were reportedly injured in the incident. More details awaited.



(Source: Third Party) pic.twitter.com/r2zsQK6zLN — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 10, 2026

2) IndiaOne Air issued a statement on the incident

A further search revealed that the plane was operated by IndiaOne Air, a regional private airline company from Ahmedabad, Gujarat.

Hours after the crash, IndiaOne Air issued a statement detailing that flight number I7102 (VT-KSS) made a precautionary forced landing near Kansor, Rourke, Odisha after developing technical issues. The statement further detailed that no casualties were reported from the crash.

Press Release | 10 Jan 2026

Press Release | 10 Jan 2026

IndiaOne Air flight I7102 (VT-KSS) made a precautionary forced landing near Kansor after a technical issue. No casualties reported. We're coordinating with regulators and the Odisha Govt. Wishing a speedy recovery to all involved.




