Video Of Rajnath Singh Blaming RSS For Delhi Blast Is Altered With AI

A video claiming to show Defence Minister Rajnath Singh admitting that “rogue RSS leaders” manipulated Muslim youth and were involved in the 2025 Delhi bomb blast, is digitally altered and fake.

BOOM found that the voice-over in the video is entirely fabricated and generated using artificial intelligence (AI). The manipulated video is part of the ongoing disinformation campaign targeting India’s military and political leadership.

The Claim: Video shows Rajnath Singh admitting that rogue RSS leaders were involved in manipulating Muslim youth in Delhi

The video was posted on X by the handle @InsiderWB, with the caption,"Breaking: Rajnath Singh admits that rogue RSS leaders were involved in manipulating Muslim youth in Delhi incident. This is the first ever high level confession from a senior Indian official in RSS involvement in spreading terrorism across India. Modi must resign."

BOOM has previously fact-checked the same handle for sharing digitally altered videos of top Indian defence personnel, pushing false and pro-Pakistan claims.





What We Found:

1) AI Deepfake Voice Detection Tool Result:

We ran the 34-second video through AI deepfake voice detection tool: DeepFake-O-Meter by UB Media Forensics Lab. The tool confirmed the use of AI, with two of its result giving it a fake probability of 100%.





2) Original Video

We found that the original video uploaded on YouTube on Rajnath Singh's official channel which streamed it on January 2, 2026. The title of the video read, "Foundation Day Event of Bhupal Nobels' University, Udaipur.".

Singh had addressed university students on its 104th foundation day. The original speech by Singh did not contain any remarks against the RSS. While referring about the Delhi Blasts Singh had stated, "..Even highly educated people are found involved in criminal activities. Today, alarming trends like white-collar terrorism are emerging front of the nation, where highly educated individuals act against society and the nation. Who carried out the Delhi bomb blasts? Those who write 'Rx' before writing their prescriptions, now there is RDX (Research Department Explosive) in their hands. That is why It is essential that, along with knowledge, there should be good values and character."

The full speech can be seen below:



