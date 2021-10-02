A video of an African-American man capturing an alligator using a dustbin in Florida, US is viral with the false claim that the man is an Indian-American Sikh.

BOOM found that the man in the video is an African-American US army veteran named Eugene Bozzi and not an Indian-American Sikh.

In the video, a man can be seen trapping an alligator, which had wandered into a residential area, using a thrash bin.

The video is being shared with the caption, "Only a Sardar can come up with such unique idea to trap a Crocodile and pull it off…in Florida. Balle....Balle...."

The caption erroneously states that the reptile in a crocodile instead of an alligator.













An archive of the tweet can be accessed here.

The video and the claim was also received by BOOM on it's WhatsApp helpline number.





Fact-Check On Sikh Man Capturing Crocodile



We searched for news reports on the incident using the keywords "Florida crocodile thrash bin" and found multiple reports.

CNN affiliate WESH spoke to the man in the video and identified him as Eugene Bozzi, a US military veteran from Florida.

It is clear from the video interview that Bozzi is not a Sikh man of Indian origin but rather an African-American man.







In the video, Bozzi, is wearing a durag, a cloth cap traditionally worn by African-American men.

It is likely that Bozzi's durag was misidentified as a Patka, a cloth cap worn by Sikhs under their turban.

