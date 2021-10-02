Edited Image Of Mahatma Gandhi Laughing With A Woman Revived

An old black and white photo of Mahatma Gandhi laughing with a woman and is edited and fake.

BOOM found that in the original photo from 1946, and Gandhi is actually laughing with Jawaharlal Nehru.

The photo is being shared on social media in the backdrop of Gandhi Jayanti (October 2), his birth anniversary.

The viral photo is being shared with the caption, "Just a rare image of gandhi fighting with Britishers", with the hashtag '#नाथूराम_गोडसे_जिंदाबाद' (Long live Nathuram Godse). Godse was the assassin of Gandhi.





The same photoshopped image is being shared on Twitter widely.





FACT-CHECK

BOOM found that the original photo was taken by Associated Press in 1946 in which Mahatma Gandhi is seen laughing with Jawaharlal Nehru.

BOOM Hindi had previously debunked the same photoshopped photo in October 2019, when it was being shared prior to Gandhi Jayanti on October 2, 2019.

On running a reverse image search using Google, the search results showed us the original photo was taken by Associated Press in July 1946, in which we can actually see Gandhi is with former Indian Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru.

The caption of the photo reads, "Bespectacled Mahatma Gandhi, who eventually led India to its independence, laughs with the man who was to be the nation's first prime minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, at the All-India Congress committee meeting in Bombay, India, on July 6, 1946..."





