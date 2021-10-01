Old Photo Of Congress Rally Under Attack Revived As Recent

Claim

People attacked Congress workers during bike rally against drug in Ajnala, Punjab. People of Ajnala accused hypocrite Congress responsible for drug mafia in the area.

Fact

A photo from 2016 showing a Congress rally being attacked has been revived with a misleading claim and is being shared out of context. The image is being shared in the backdrop of the current political situation in Punjab. According to a Hindustan Times report, the incident took place in Ajnala on September 25, 2016 when a group of around 10 youths, suspected to be Akali workers, attacked a Congress bike rally. BOOM had fact checked the photo earlier when it was viral with a different claim. Click on the link to read full report.