Old Photo Of Congress Rally Under Attack Revived As Recent

BOOM found the incident is from 2016 when a group of alleged Shiromani Akali Dal workers attacked a Congress rally in Punjab.

By - Sumit Usha
  |  1 Oct 2021 2:13 PM GMT

Claim

People attacked Congress workers during bike rally against drug in Ajnala, Punjab. People of Ajnala accused hypocrite Congress responsible for drug mafia in the area.

Fact

A photo from 2016 showing a Congress rally being attacked has been revived with a misleading claim and is being shared out of context. The image is being shared in the backdrop of the current political situation in Punjab. According to a Hindustan Times report, the incident took place in Ajnala on September 25, 2016 when a group of around 10 youths, suspected to be Akali workers, attacked a Congress bike rally. BOOM had fact checked the photo earlier when it was viral with a different claim. Click on the link to read full report.

Claim Review :   People attacked Congress workers during bike rally against drug in Ajnala, Punjab. People of Anjala accused hypocrite Congress responsible for drug mafia in the area.
Claimed By :  Facebook pages
Fact Check :  Misleading
