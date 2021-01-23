Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Criticises PM Modi While Wishing Joe Biden? A FactCheck

A screenshot of a post from a Priyanka Gandhi fan page is being shared with the false claim that the Congress leader criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi while congratulating the newly elected United States President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.

The viral post takes a shot at PM Modi asking if the Biden and Harris will be able to forgive him for campaigning for their opponent Donald Trump.

The post is being shared after Joe Biden was sworn in as the 46th President of the United States of America on January 20, 2021, after his electoral victory in November 2020.

The viral post reads, "Congrats to POTUS #JoeBiden and VP #KamalaHarris for being sworn in as the 46th President and the First Madam Vice President, respectively. Certainly, The United States will be back on track in their rule, and hope that the new leadership will be able to forgive Indian Prime Minister for campaigning for his friend #DonaldTrump."

Viral Facebook post:





Viral on Facebook

On searching with the same text on Facebook we found that the viral post is being shared with people believing it was Priyanka Gandhi Vadra who wrote such a congratulatory message and shared it.





FACT-CHECK

We looked for the page - Priyanka Gandhi and found that it is a fan page and not the official page of the Congress leader.

The name of the page is 'Priyanka Gandhi' and does not have a verified tag unlike the original page which is called Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. The bio also clearly states that it is a fan page.

Fan Page

On viewing Gandhi-Vadra's official Facebook page we found that she had not put up any such post congratulating the United States President Joe Biden or taking a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi. We also did not find any post by Vadra congratulating Biden and Harris on being sworn in.

Official page

Additionally, we did not find any credible news reports on any such statement by Vadra as it would have been widely reported if Vadra had made such a statement.



