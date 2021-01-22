Fake Tweet Impersonating Joe Biden Calls Narendra Modi A World Leader

A morphed screenshot of a quote tweet by a handle impersonating US president Joe Biden is viral with claims that the newly elected president has thanked prime minister Narendra Modi and addressed him as the world leader.

The screenshot of the tweet shows a handle that appears to read @JoeBidenPresid quote-tweeting PM Modi's tweet, where the latter congratulates him for his win and looks forward to a strategic partnership between both the countries. The impostor handle has quote tweeted PM Modi's tweet with the text, ''Thank you World leader Mr. Prime Minister @narendramodi".

Joe Biden was sworn in as the 46th President of the United States of America on January 20, 2021 after his electoral victory in November 2020. The screenshot is viral on Facebook with a caption which reads, ''This is how President Biden responded to Modi ji's tweet.2 words speak of stature of Modi ji.''

Viral screenshot claiming Joe Biden called Narendra Modi a world leader

The image is also viral on Twitter with a similar narrative. One such caption reads, ''Thanks sir! @JoeBiden #NationFirst #ProudIndian @narendramodi''

Fact Check

BOOM was able to ascertain that the account is an impostor handle impersonating Joe Biden. Biden's verified handle is @JoeBiden, while the impostor handle is @JoeBidenPresid_.

We first searched for the handle @JoeBidenPresid, however the account has been suspended.

Further, we checked the Twitter account of Joe Biden and did not find any tweet addressing Narendra Modi after his swearing in as the president of United States of America. Below is a screenshot of Biden's timeline, click here to view.





Narendra Modi on January 20 tweeted congratulating Joe Biden on his assumption office as the President of USA. The Twitter thread by Narendra Modi's official account can be seen below.



My warmest congratulations to @JoeBiden on his assumption of office as President of the United States of America. I look forward to working with him to strengthen India-US strategic partnership. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 20, 2021

