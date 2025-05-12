Trending Tags
AI Videos Of PM Modi, Amit Shah & Jaishankar Apologising To Pakistan Viral

BOOM found that the videos of the Indian ministers admitting defeat and apologising to Pakistan are AI-generated deepfakes.

CLAIMVideos of Indian politicians prime minister Narendra Modi, external affairs minister S. Jaishankar, and home minister Amit Shah apologised and admitted defeat to Pakistan following Operation Sindoor
FACT CHECKBOOM found that viral videos of PM Modi, S. Jaishankar, and Amit Shah apologising to Pakistan after Operation Sindoor are AI-generated deepfakes. The videos showed clear signs of manipulation, including unnatural visuals and cloned voices. Detection tools confirmed a high likelihood of the use of AI generated content. Also, we found no such statements made by the Indian leaders.

Deepfakes of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Minister of External Affairs S. Jaishankar, and Home Minister Amit Shah apologising and admitting defeat to Pakistan are viral amidst the military conflict between India and Pakistan.

BOOM found overwhelming evidence of artificial intelligence-aided manipulation in the videos, the same further confirmed through various deepfake detection tools.

The videos have gone viral following reports of retaliatory strikes from Pakistan for Operation Sindoor, and sustained skirmishes at the border between India and Pakistan. Soon after, both the countries came to a ceasefire agreement from 5 p.m. on May 10, with allegations of violations by Pakistan, later denied by the country.

Currently, both India and Pakistan have independently declared a victory over each other.

Also Read:Viral Accounts of Wing Commander Vyomika Singh, Col Qureshi Are Parody

The videos show digital impersonations of Modi, Jaishankar and Shah admitting defeat and apologising to Pakistan for conducting Operation Sindoor and is viral with a claim in Urdu that roughly translates to, "The effects of Operation Binyan Marsoos, Modi's screams have erupted. Should we accept Modi's apology!!!!!"



Click here, here and here to view archives of the above post.

A quick search with the Urdu caption suggested that the deepfake videos were being shared by many other users as real statements by the leaders.

Also Read:Old Video From Israel Falsely Linked To Fateh 2 Missile Destruction In Sirsa

All Three Videos Are AI-Generated

BOOM found that all three videos are deepfake, with no verified news reports of any Indian leader including Prime Minister Narendra Modi having issued an apology or admitting defeat to Pakistan.

We then analysed the three videos and found overwhelming indications of AI-generated artifacts in the vides. The voices were sharper than the usual voices of these leaders, and the diction, and speaking styles were highly unusual and mechanical. We also noticed unnatural expressive movements, and badly synchronised lip movement with the voice.

Using this, we ran several segments from all three videos through Hive Moderator's AI Video detector, which provided very high possibility of the videos being AI-generated.


We also extracted the audio from all three videos, and ran them through various voice clone and AI audio detection tools on Deepfake-o-meter, an open source detection tool by University at Buffalo's Media Forensics Lab. Most of the AI audio detection models provided significant likelihood of the audio files being AI-generated.


Operation SindoorPahalgam Terror AttackIndia-PakistanIndiaPakistanNarendra ModiAmit ShahS Jaishankar
Claim :   Video shows statements from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Minister of External Affairs S. Jaishankar, and Home Minister Amit Shah admitting defeat to Pakistan and apologising for Operation Sindoor.
Claimed By :  Abubakar Qassam, X users
Fact Check :  False
