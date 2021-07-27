2011 Video Of Tsunami In Japan Shared As Recent China Floods

A video of a tsunami hitting an airport in Japan in 2011 is viral with claims that it shows visuals of China's devastating flood situation after heavy rains.

Central China's Henan province witnessed a devastating flood situation due to heavy rainfall in the past few weeks. Zhengzhou city, an industrial and transport hub, received 617.1 mm of rainfall between July 17 to July 20. About 100,000 people were evacuated from Zhengzhou following the flooding of the city and 25 people have reportedly died.

The video shows waves sweeping off cars, aircraft and helicopters parked in the hangar . The video has been shared on Facebook with captions in Hindi,"This is not a scene from a Hollywood movie, but it is a scene from China's airport." (Original text in Hindi: जैसी करनी वैसी भरनी ये। कोई हॉलीवुड की मूवी का सीन नहीं है बल्कि यह चाइना के एयरपोर्ट का मंज़र है)





Click here to see the post. Click here to see the archive.



Viral on Facebook

BOOM found that the same video is viral on Facebook with the same caption.





The video has also been shared on BOOM's helpline number for verification.





Below is a tweet featuring the same video and caption. "This is the worst flood situation in China now. #ChinaFloods".



Fact Check

BOOM found 'jijicom' written in the bottom right corner of the video footage. We broke the video into its keyframes and ran a reverse image search on a few of them. We found the same video uploaded in YouTube by 'JIJI.COM' on April 28,2011. JIJI.com is a Japanese media and news company.

The caption, when translated to English, reads , " Large Tsunami hitting aircrafts- Japan Coast Guard Sendai Air Base"

Taking cue from the video, we did a keyword search and found a Wall Street Journal news article published on April 29, 2011. The article features the same viral video with the headline, "Raw Footage of Planes Swept Away by Japan Tsunami". The WSJ article states that Japanese Coast Guard uploaded the video when the tsunami hit the Sendai Airport in Japan on March 11, 2011.





Below is a comparison between the viral video and the video from Wall Street Journal.





