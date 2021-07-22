Photo Of A Flooded Garment Showroom Is Not From Mumbai

A photo of a flooded garment showroom is viral on social media with false claims that it shows the current condition of Mumbai after the city was lashed with heavy rains over the past few days.



The image shows rows of suits for men submerged in water. The photo with the caption reads, "MUMBAI ; RAIN , RAIN , EVERYWHERE !!". According to reports, Mumbai received 90 per cent of the average rainfall of the entire monsoon season, on July 21. Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on July 22, held an emergency meeting to take stock of the flooding of Ratnagiri and Raigad districts. The Indian Meteorological Department had placed the districts on red alert because of heavy rainfall.

The photo is viral on Twitter with similar claims.



Fact Check

BOOM did a reverse image search of the viral photograph and found that it was published on an article by Naidunia on September 28, 2019. According to the article, the image from Bihar shows a flooded Raymond showroom situated at Hathwa Market in Patna.

Taking cue from this, we did a keyword search in Hindi on Google and found the photo on a tweet by News 18 Bihar with same information.

According to an India Today article published on September 30, 2019, more than 29 people lost their lives due to flooding caused by heavy rains in Bihar. Rivers including the Ganges swelled up due to heavy rains in the state. All necessary services like train and power were also affected.

A ground report by ABP News Hindi which shows how garment shops were affected in Patna due to heavy rain in 2019.

