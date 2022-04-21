Old Video Of Muharram Procession In Khargone Falsely Shared As Recent

An old video showing a procession held during Muharram where Muslim youth can be seen brandishing pistols in Khargone, Madhya Pradesh is being shared as a recent incident in the area where communal clashes broke out this month.

However, BOOM found that the video is old and unrelated to the clashes that took place in the area recently.

The 44 seconds video shows a large procession making its way through a narrow lane where a Hindu temple can be clearly seen. The rally which is accompanied by loudspeakers also appears to be playing a provocative song.

Kargone and Sendhwa in Madhya Pradesh witnessed communal clashes during Ram Navami celebrations on April 10, 2022. According to ABP News report police have arrested 121 people so far suspecting their involvement in the violence. The old video is going viral in this context.

'A few days ago, in Khargone, provocative songs by DJ were played in front of Ganesh temple when nobody said anything but today no slogans were raised and no provocative songs were played yet you all saw what happened today,' one of the tweets sharing the video claims.



(Original Texts in Hindi: खरगोन में ही कुछ दिनों पहले गणेश मंदिर के सामने DJ में भड़काऊ गाने बजाये गए किसी ने कुछ नहीं बोला लेकिन आज कोई नारे नहीं लगाए गए और न ही कोई भड़काऊ गाने फिर भी जो आज हुआ आप सब ने देखा)













Watch the video here. Swati Goel Sharma, a journalist with Swarajaya Magazine - right wing website, also tweeted the video and captioned it as, "This is Khargone, where a Ram Navami procession has been stoned for playing music outside a mosque. This is happening right in front of a temple. Notice the man with a pistol in hand." In her second tweet she clarified that the video is likely from 2018.

Likely from 2018 — Swati Goel Sharma (@swati_gs) April 12, 2022

Also Read: No, This Video Does Not Show A Parsi Woman Delivering 11 Boys In Surat Fact Check BOOM broke the video into keyframes and ran a reverse image search and found that the video is not recent.

We found an extended video of 1 minute and 15 seconds that was uploaded to You Tube on September 25, 2018 by channel named 'YT Aamir Khan MP10'. This makes the video nearly fours years old at least.

The video was captioned as, "Muslim Julus in Front of Mandir Ek bar me mit jayga har bar ka jaghda Khargone Muharram"

The description of the video says it is a 2018 Muharram procession in Khargone. In 2018, Asura, the 10th day of Muharram was observed on September 21 that year.

Geo Locating The Video

One of the shop signs that is clearly visible in the video is that of 'Maa Hinglaj General and Cosmetic store.'





Taking the above cue, we traced 'Hinglaj Mata Mandir Khargone' which is located at Jamindar Mohalla Ganesh Chowk, Madhya Pradesh 451001. The same temple is visible in a 2018 photo uploaded by a Google Maps user.







BOOM contacted the temple administration, a person who did not wish to be identified told us that the video is old.



"The video is real incident that happened here and I can confirm you that it is at least three years old," he said.

