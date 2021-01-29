Chandigarh Municipal Election Results Of 2016 Falsely Shared As Recent

The results of the 2016 elections to the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation is being shared on social media as though it is recent. The results are overwhelmingly in favour the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The claims sharing them are doing so in a way at portrays these results as an achievement even while the protests against the farm laws rages on the border areas surrounding Delhi. However, the BJP recently swept seat of Chandigarh, which popular media has covered over here. But, since the last elections to the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation were held in December 2016, the next election should normally be held by the end of this year if it does fulfill an entire five-year term.

The claim can be seen below.

Chandigarh Municipal Corporation election results amidst the farmers protest BJP-20

Congress-4

Akali Dal-1

Others-1

Enjoy the Beauty of Democracy !!!





The Chandigarh Municipal Corporation has 26 seats, of which, according to the claim, the BJP has won 20, which is a decisive majority. The Congress 4, the Shiromani Akali Dal 1, and others 1.

Chandigarh Municipal Corporation election results amidst the farmers protest



BJP-20

Congress-4

Akali Dal-1

Others-1



Enjoy the beauty of democracy !!! — Ashish Jaggi (@AshishJaggi_1) January 25, 2021



These results are from the 2016 polls to the municpal corporation.

The Administration of Chandigarh (since it is a union territory), has released the results of election of the municipal corporation on its website for 2011 and 2016. There is nothing wrong with the breakup provided by the claims - except that it is from 2016.

The results for it can be seen below. It can be found here.



















