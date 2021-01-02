Did Arvind Kejriwal Pray At A Mosque To Begin New Year 2021? A FactCheck

A four-year-old photo of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal offering namaz is being shared with a false claim he offered prayers at Jama Masjid in Delhi on the first day of the new year.

In the viral photo Kejriwal can be seen in a skull cap offering namaz and kneeling with the caption claiming the photo is from Jan 1, 2021. The caption when translated reads, "Breaking News: On the first day of the year, visiting Jama Masjid, the owner of Delhi Mr. Arvind Kejriwal offered prayers for the country and Delhi"





(In Hindi - बड़ी खब़र: साल के पहले दिन जामा मस्जिद जाकर दिल्ली के मालिक जनाब भो श्री अरविंद केजरीवाल ने पढ़ी नमाज़ देश और दिल्ली के लिये पढ़ी दुआ।)

On searching with the same caption on Facebook, we found that the photo is being shared with the false claim.





FACT-CHECK

A reverse image search using Google Images showed that the viral photo of Arvind Kejriwal offering namaz is from July 4, 2016 and clicked when the Delhi CM was visiting Malerkotla in Sangrur and not recent as being claimed.

We found a tweet by Aam Aadmi Party Punjab with the same photo posted on July 7, 2016, with the caption when translated reads, "Happy Eid to you all."

ਆਪ ਸਭ ਨੂੰ ਈਦ ਦੀ ਬਹੁਤ ਬਹੁਤ ਮੁਬਾਰਕਬਾਦ। pic.twitter.com/HB1eLJFUAA — AAP Punjab (@AAPPunjab) July 7, 2016

We also found photos from different angles on Getty Images which show Kejriwal wearing the same outfit and offering prayers.

Another photo on Getty Images with the caption reads, "Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in skull cap offers prayers with devotees before breaking the Roza on the Holy Month of Ramzan at Malerkotla in Sangrur on July 4, 2016 in Patiala, India."

Photo credit: Getty Images

We can see other photos uploaded on Getty in 2016 where Kejriwal can be seen with the same clothes and skull cap as in the viral photo.









