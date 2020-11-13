2016 Clip Of Kejriwal Alleging Owaisi-Shah 'Secret Deal' For Bihar Polls Revived

A 2016 clip showing Arvind Kejriwal reading a letter which alleges Amit Shah and Akbaruddin Owaisi struck a secret deal for 2015 Bihar elections, is being falsely shared as recent.

This clip is being shared in the backdrop of Owaisi's All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) for the first time winning five seats in the recently held assembly elections in Bihar. Akbaruddin Owaisi is a leader of AIMIM in Telangana Legislative Assembly and brother of AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi. The Bharatiya Janata Party led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) emerged victorious in this election.

In the 1.23 minutes clip, Kejriwal and Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia can be seen sitting, while Kejriwal can be heard reading from a letter he received from former Gujarat BJP MLA Yatin Oza alleging that Home Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Amit Shah and AIMIM leader Akbaruddin Owaisi had struck a "secret deal" in a meeting ahead of the Bihar Assembly polls to "polarise" votes in the Muslim-dominated northern belt.

Kejriwal can be heard saying," 15th night at 3 am there was a secret meeting between Owaisi and Amit Shah, Oza ji says I was present in the said meeting, A detailed discussion took place and it was agreed that Shri Owaisi shall field his candidates from Bihar particularly in the Muslim belt that was to go to polls on 5th November. It was also decided that Shri Owaisi will vomit poisonous communal speech the script of which shall be written by Shri Amit Shah, which may have potentiality to result into communal divide in the society."

The viral clip is being shared with the caption which when translated reads, "Amit Shah and Akbaruddin Owaisi had planned for Bihar elections in Gujarat at Amit Shah's house"

(AMIT SHAH aur AKBAR OWAISI ke Bihar Election Ke Planning Gujraat me Amit Shah Ke Ghar par huwi. Arvind Kejriwal)

Viral on Facebook

On searching with the same caption we found that the viral clip is being shared with the misleading caption

Viral on Facebook

FACT-CHECK

We performed a keyword search with the words, "Arvind Kejriwal", "Amit Shah" "Owaisi" and found that the viral clip is from July 2016 in which Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was reading a letter he received from former Gujarat BJP MLA Yatin Oza who later joined the Aam Aadmi Party.

In the letter which Kejriwal read from, Oza had claimed a nexus between then BJP national president Amit Shah and All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen leader Akbaruddin Owaisi to polarise Bihar votes in the state's election in 2015.

The same as in the viral clip can be heard at the 1.02 minutes counter, before that the part has been cut out where Kejriwal mentions the date and reads from the letter by Oza where he says, "I would like to draw your attention about the meeting that took place between Shri Amit Shah and Shri Akbaruddin Owaisi at former's residence at 3 am on 15th Sept. 2015."

Kejriwal had also quote tweeted an article on the letter which he received stating, "If this is true, it reveals real face of BJP-Modi-Shah" to which AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi had then replied threatening legal action.

@ashu3page tell your mouthpiece to be ready to face legal action and Yes you know truth about Assembly elections of Delhi — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) July 11, 2016

The allegations were also denied at that time by the BJP Gujarat state unit stating that Oza's claim were nothing but "an exercise to seek media attention." reported PTI on July 11, 2016.





